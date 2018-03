A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Sydney.

Police were called to Bexley North just before 8.30pm on Monday following reports a man had been hit by a car.

Paramedics and police found the man unconscious on a roadway and performed CPR, but he could not be revived.

The car driver, who stopped to help, was taken to St George Hospital for mandatory tests.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.