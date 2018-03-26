Retired NSW teacher charged with child sex

An elderly former teacher has been charged for allegedly molesting two young girls at a Catholic primary school near Newcastle decades ago.

Strike force detectives investigated reports of abuse, which allegedly took place at a Catholic primary school at West Wallsend in the 1970s and 1980s.

The three girls were aged between seven and eight at the time of the alleged abuse.

Police arrested and charged an 83-year-old former teacher at his Newcastle home just before midday on Monday.

He was charged with six counts of indecent assault on a female under 16 and granted conditional bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on April 19.