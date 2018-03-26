News

Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Cops find hydro house unlocked in Hunter

Perry Duffin
AAP /

Hundreds of cannabis plants have been seized from a hydro house after police found the doors unlocked in the NSW Hunter Valley.

Officers found the home at Aberglasslyn, just outside Maitland, open and unlocked when they visited the premises at about 7.30 on Saturday night.

An initial inspection located a large amount of cannabis and a crime scene was established.

Strike force officers executed a search warrant at the home on Monday where they found the home had been converted to a "hydroponic house", NSW Police said in a statement.

Officers found 321 cannabis plants and more than 22 kilograms of loose cannabis leaf.

Investigations are ongoing.

