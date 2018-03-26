Killer accused boyfriend of killing cat

An itinerant woman who fatally stabbed her new boyfriend had accused him of killing her cat "Angel" before telling him "watch your back", a Sydney jury has been told.

Opening the crown case on Monday, prosecutor Donna Daleo said Rachel Impson had a tendency to make false allegations against people with whom she had lived.

Impson, now 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Michael Insley by stabbing him in the back with a large knife on the night of October 26, 2014, on Windang's Picnic Island in NSW's Lake Illawarra region.

But she has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter on the grounds of substantial impairment due to an abnormality of the mind.

While she admitted killing Mr Insley, defence lawyer Janel Manuell SC said her client was suffering from undiagnosed bipolar affective disorder and borderline personality disorder at the time.

She anticipated that evidence from witnesses would make her sound "like a horrible manipulative woman" but jurors should remember there was a psychiatric reason for this.

Mr Insley met Impson weeks before his stabbing and his parents agreed she could move in with the family as she had nowhere else to live, the prosecutor said.

"The Crown says the accused had a tendency to make false allegations of abuse against people she had lived with," she said.

Examples including her calling police wanting an AVO against a previous landlady who terminated her lease.

Impson also rang police alleging she had been hit with a pair of crutches, after her position as a carer had been terminated.

And she had asked a woman to take photos of her bruises from a horse bite to use as evidence of violence by a landlady, Ms Daleo said.

"You will hear evidence that Michael Insley had spoken to friends and told them the accused was telling people he had abused her and it was not true," she said.

After staying at his parents' home, he and Impson moved into a tent on Picnic Island when she again complained he was assaulting her.

When her cat went missing, the RSPCA shelter rang her to say the cat was found run over.

While she did not say anything to the caller about anyone being responsible for the death, she later accused Mr Insley of killing Angel.

He denied the claims, telling a friend: "she's crazy".

After stabbing Mr Insley, Impson told police: "I am the victim ... I was just defending myself .. I had a knife, he had an umbrella".

The trial continues.