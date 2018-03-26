Jury retires at Sydney double-murder trial

A jury has begun deliberating at the trial of a former Sydney restaurateur accused of soliciting the murders of his wife and her brother almost three decades ago.

Mark Caleo, 55, has pleaded not guilty to soliciting the murder of Dr Michael Chye, who was shot in the head as he drove into his Sydney home in October 1989.

He also denied soliciting the murder of his wife, Rita Caleo, who was stabbed 23 times in the middle of the night in August 1990 at their Double Bay townhouse.

Alani Afu, 51, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Caleo.

The Crown alleged Caleo believed he had been ripped off by the siblings.

But Caleo told the NSW Supreme Court jury he believed his wife's death resulted from a robbery gone wrong.

His slain brother-in-law had been a "pathetic gambler" who was involved with triads and had revealed his life was in danger, he said.

The jury retired on Monday afternoon.