A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to a street in Auburn around lunchtime on Monday following reports a bike had lost control and crashed.

The 30-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a hit-and-run incident in Griffith.

A 33-year-old cyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle at 2am on Sunday.

Police have established strike force Nerrim to investigate the death.