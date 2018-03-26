'Psychosis' before NSW woman shot dead

A mentally ill woman shot dead by NSW police likely suffered intense symptoms of schizophrenia and a reduced ability to comply with demands to drop a knife, a coroner's court has heard.

There was no time to talk down Courtney Topic before she was shot dead, an inquest has heard.

Courtney Topic, 22, was confronted by three officers near the West Hoxton Hungry Jack's car park in 2015 after reports she was "distressed" and pointing the weapon at her stomach.

She was initially hit in the face with capsicum spray by one officer before a second officer's Taser didn't fire.

Ms Topic was ultimately shot dead by Constable Ethan Tesoriero.

Psychiatrist Dr Kerri Eagle told an inquest into Ms Topic's death the 22-year-old likely had schizophrenia and was in the grips of a "severe" episode of psychosis on the day of her death, including hearing voices and delusion.

"She was untreated at the time so her symptoms were likely to have been quite intense," Dr Eagle told Glebe Coroners Court on Monday.

"As a result of that, being afraid and confused and distracted, she likely wouldn't have been able to process authoritative commands for her to do things and she may have been overwhelmed by being surrounded."

Police repeatedly yelled at Ms Topic, demanding she drop the knife. Dr Eagle said a far more effective approach would have been to buy time, use a calm tone and attempt to build a relationship.

However, Probationary Constable Angela Tyson, who tried to fire her Taser unsuccessfully, insisted there wasn't time to resort to further de-escalation and negotiation techniques.

Prob Const Tyson denied suggestions the threat to their lives came about because the officers approached Ms Topic.

"We had to contain her and stop her from going into anywhere out of where we were," she said.

Ms Topic's family scoffed and shook their heads at times during Prob Const Tyson's testimony.

Senior Constable Darren Jones, who hit Ms Topic in the face with capsicum spray before she was fatally shot, admitted mental health issues crossed his mind as a contributing factor but said he attended the incident with an open mind.

The former nurse said he was aiming to "incapacitate" Ms Topic with the spray and recalled Ms Topic pausing before taking two "normal" steps.

She then "lunged" with a third step, he said.

"While she was taking that larger step, the knife - she thrust it in the direction of Senior Constable Tesoriero," Sen Const Jones said.

The inquest, before Deputy State Coroner Liz Ryan, resumes on Tuesday.