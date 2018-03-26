NSW Govt to fund Tathra asbestos clean-up

Up to $10 million in NSW government funding has been assigned to the clean-up of asbestos-contaminated parts of Tathra, where a devastating bushfire razed close to 100 properties.

Just over a week after the fire tore through the small Sapphire Coast seaside town, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday the government will assign the funding to help in the clean-up operation.

Speaking in Tathra, Ms Berejiklian said the money is already available to fire victims, and the state government is also providing financial assistance to people with uninsured properties.

"This will be a huge relief to local residents," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

In total 65 homes were destroyed last Sunday along with 35 cabins and caravans. A further 48 houses were damaged while 810 were saved or untouched by the blaze.

Local MP and Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the funding would help locals who were "going through a hell of a lot".

"Unfortunately we have a lot of under insurance and people without insurance, this goes a long way to removing the scar of last week," Mr Constance said.

"It has been a tough week, we've got tough months ahead of us and the recovery is now in full swing."