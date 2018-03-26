Youth unemployment hotspots in NSW

HOT SPOTS FOR YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT IN REGIONS ACROSS NSW

* SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS AND SHOALHAVEN - including Nowra, Mittagong, Ulladulla - 28.9 per cent

* MURRAY - including Albury, Tocumwal, Jerilderie, Deniliquin - 21.5 per cent

* COFFS HARBOUR-GRAFTON - including Bellingen, Dorrigo - 19.8 per cent

* CENTRAL COAST - including Gosford, Woy Woy, Wyong, The Entrance - 18.6 per cent

* NEW ENGLAND-NORTH WEST - including Armidale, Moree, Tamworth - 16.6 per cent

* STATEWIDE NSW

10.8 per cent

* NATIONWIDE

12.2 per cent

* NATIONWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (ALL AGES)

5.5 per cent

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics data analysed by the Brotherhood of St Laurence in its 'An unfair Australia? Mapping youth unemployment hotspots' report.