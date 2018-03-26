NSW homicide squad called into crash death

Homicide detectives are trying to piece together the final moments of Stephen O'Grady's life after he was hit by a car and died in the NSW Riverina region.

The 33-year-old was riding his bike down Currawang Avenue when he was hit by a car about 2am on Sunday.

He was identified by friends in tributes posted online as a "cheeky" man with a "heart of gold" who was well-liked in the small town.

Homicide police have been notified of the death and investigations are ongoing.

Police have not announced any suspects and no one has been arrested over his death.