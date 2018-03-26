174 people killed playing cricket: study

A study into cricket fatalities has revealed more than 170 people have been killed while playing the game in Australia in the past 152 years, with a dramatic decline in deaths once helmets became compulsory.

The most common cause of death in formal matches was a ball to the head of batsmen, followed by a direct blow to the chest, according to the study released on Monday.

The death of Phillip Hughes in 2014 prompted former Australian cricket team doctor Peter Brukner to review direct trauma-related deaths in Australian cricket, resulting in the discovery of 174 deaths since 1858.

"I was surprised at how many deaths there were in the old days, in the pre-helmet era," Dr Brukner told AAP.

"Having seen that, I am pleasantly surprised with how few there are now."

The study, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, shows only three people have died since 2000, including the moment a bouncer struck Hughes on the back of his neck, just below the helmet, during a match at the SCG four years ago.

The number of people killed, ranging in age from a baby to a 78-year-old umpire, increased until the 1930s and 1940s and steadily declined until a dramatic drop was recorded when helmets became mandatory in the 1980s, the research shows.

In the past 30 years none of the five deaths recorded have been linked to head injuries, with three fatalities attributed to commotio cordis resulting from a blow to the chest, and two deaths caused by hits to the neck.

A total of 83 people were killed during formal matches, while 91 people were killed in informal settings, including games in backyards, on the street and one death at a beach.

Out of the 83 people who died playing organised matches there were 45 batsmen, 11 fielders, one bowler, six wicketkeepers, three spectators, three umpires, one bystander and two players who were struck by balls while preparing the pitch to play.

An informal game in 1892 resulted in the death of Annie Denison, a baby who was being carried by her mother in their Sydney backyard when she was struck by a ball during a neighbour's game.

In another tragic example, former deputy prime minister and Nationals leader John Anderson accidentally killed his 12-year-old sister Jane while playing cricket in the backyard with his father in 1970.

Dr Brukner, and co-researchers Thomas Gara and Lauren Fortington, used digitised media reports and a review of the National Coronial Information System to uncover the figures.

"It's on the low side as far as sports go, especially sports that involve contact," the doctor said.

"We're going to now look at other sports. We will look at the football codes."

Research into deaths from Rugby League, Rugby Union, AFL and soccer began a few weeks ago, he said.