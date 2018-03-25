News

NSW homicide squad called into crash death

Perry Duffin
AAP /

Homicide police have been notified after a man was hit by a car and died in the NSW Riverina region.

The 33-year-old man was riding his bike down Currawang Avenue when he was hit by a car at around 2am on Sunday.

The victim, identified by friends as Stephen O'Grady, was thrown from his bike as a result of the impact and died at the scene.

Homicide police have been notified of the death, NSW Police told AAP.

"Life's too short," one friend wrote on Facebook.

"Was only last night I was chatting with you at the pub! Such a tragedy to lose such a well known, out-there bloke."

"Taken way too early and I wish I could have had one last drink with you," another said.

No one has been arrested or charged over Mr O'Grady's death, police said.

