Family says man who saved mother with Alzheimers is a hero
Man saves missing mother with Alzheimer's after using Facebook to join the search

Two flee after fiery Sydney car crash

AAP /

Two people have fled the scene of a fiery western Sydney car crash that's left one man fighting for life and injured two others.

Emergency services were called to the Blacktown crash about 3.20am on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a power pole and caught alight, according to NSW Police.

Three young men were taken to Westmead Hospital where on Sunday afternoon one of them was in a critical condition, another was serious and the third was stable.

Police say two other people fled the scene and the search for them is still underway.

