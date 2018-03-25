NSW Trains pay deal to be reviewed

The Fair Work Commission will review a pay deal agreement between train workers and NSW Trains, after union members voted to accept the conditions.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union said on Saturday that workers had narrowly voted in favour of the latest enterprise agreement put to them by NSW and Sydney Trains management.

The agreement ended a lengthy and bitter negotiation period which almost culminated in a 24-hour strike in January.

Just over 52 per cent of Sydney Trains workers accepted the pay deal, while 50.8 per cent of NSW Trains workers voted in favour of it, according to the RTBU.

The agreement will now go to the Fair Work Commission, according to the union.