News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Boy accidentally shot in southern NSW

AAP /

A 12-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was accidentally shot in the abdomen at a rural property in southern NSW, police say.

At about 10.45am on Saturday emergency services were called to the Waugorah property about 250km northwest of Deniliquin.

The boy was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to The Royal Children's Hospital, Melbourne, in a serious condition.

Police have launched an investigation, including whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Back To Top