No 'secret' election hopes: Berejiklian

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she doesn't care when the federal election is held, rejecting a Liberal MP's claim the coalition "secretly" wants the prime minister to go to the polls later this year.

Liberal MP Peter Phelps said the coalition is "secretly hoping Malcolm Turnbull faces a crisis" that forces him to the polls in November or December, so federal issues don't affect the state government's chances of being re-elected in 2019.

"The aggravation against the federal Libs can be taken out and we don't wear some of the opprobrium come March," he told AAP on Friday.

But Ms Berejiklian has no preference for the timing of federal election, dismissing Mr Phelp's comments as "his opinion".

"It doesn't matter to me," the premier told reporters on Saturday.