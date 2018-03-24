Shooting victim to face Sydney court

A young man who allegedly survived a drive-by shooting in Sydney's south-west is behind bars on gun possession charges.

On Thursday last week a unit in Casula was sprayed with bullets and a man was shot in the leg.

Officers raided the Carnation Avenue apartment the next morning, seizing a replica pistol, a firearm and ammunition.

Police returned to the unit on Friday to arrest a 24-year-old man before taking him to Liverpool Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of possess unauthorised firearm and possess ammunition without holding a license.

He was refused bail and is due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.