News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery after family of four found dead in Mexico
Mystery after family of four found dead at luxury resort in Mexico

Drunk Sydney mum had boy, 10, in car

Lucy Hughes Jones
AAP /

A mother who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel with her 10-year-old son in the car has been charged with with mid-range drink driving in Sydney.

Police say just after 8pm on Friday officers stopped her BMW sedan on Cowper Road in Woolloomooloo for a random breath test.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Kings Cross Police Station where she returned a 0.087 blood alcohol reading.

Her license was suspended and she was granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on April 17.

Back To Top