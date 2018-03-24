Drunk Sydney mum had boy, 10, in car

A mother who was allegedly drunk behind the wheel with her 10-year-old son in the car has been charged with with mid-range drink driving in Sydney.

Police say just after 8pm on Friday officers stopped her BMW sedan on Cowper Road in Woolloomooloo for a random breath test.

The 47-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Kings Cross Police Station where she returned a 0.087 blood alcohol reading.

Her license was suspended and she was granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on April 17.