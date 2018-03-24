News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

Man jailed for 25 years over wife's murder

AAP /

A man has been jailed for at least 25 years over the savage murder of his wife in Sydney's south.

Stephen James Boyd was sentenced to a maximum of 33 years at Sydney's Supreme Court on Friday.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty last August to murdering childcare worker Tina Kontozis in her Bundeena home in Sydney's south and to knocking his son Daniel Boyd unconscious with a bat in April 2016.

Boyd had been on an apprehended violence order and drunk when he beat the defenceless 51-year-old woman with a wooden bat and stabbed her repeatedly.

Speaking outside the NSW Supreme Court, Daniel said he was very happy with the punishment, which closes a long and emotional journey for his family.

"I believe justice has been served," the 19-year-old said on Friday.

Back To Top