Man jailed for 25 years over wife's murder

A man has been jailed for at least 25 years over the savage murder of his wife in Sydney's south.

Stephen James Boyd was sentenced to a maximum of 33 years at Sydney's Supreme Court on Friday.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty last August to murdering childcare worker Tina Kontozis in her Bundeena home in Sydney's south and to knocking his son Daniel Boyd unconscious with a bat in April 2016.

Boyd had been on an apprehended violence order and drunk when he beat the defenceless 51-year-old woman with a wooden bat and stabbed her repeatedly.

Speaking outside the NSW Supreme Court, Daniel said he was very happy with the punishment, which closes a long and emotional journey for his family.

"I believe justice has been served," the 19-year-old said on Friday.