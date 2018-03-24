Rain expected to ease for NSW regions

Heavy rain which has caused flash flooding across the NSW Mid North Coast is expected to ease after several days of downpours.

While flash flooding and heavy rain warnings remain in place for much of the region through Friday night, conditions are tipped to ease by Saturday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Between 50mm and 100mm of rainfall is expected to fall across the district overnight, with some locations expected to receive even more.

The deluge has wreaked havoc across much of the region, with the NSW State Emergency Service responding to hundreds of calls for help.

A 43-year-old woman was rescued from farmland by the Westpac Helicopter on Friday morning after she became stranded and called triple zero.

She was treated for hypothermia, but was otherwise uninjured, according to the SES.