More jail time for child prostitute client

A Sydney man who paid for sex with children - including a 12-year-old girl - has had his minimum jail term extended by 16 months.

Bassam Darwich was sentenced in the NSW District Court to at least 20 months in October 2017 for engaging three child prostitutes on five separate occasions between 2010 and 2011.

But that was ruled "manifestly inadequate" by the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal and quashed on Friday, following a challenge by prosecutors.

Justice Natalie Adams said the original sentence "does not adequately meet the strong need for general deterrence in relation to the offence of child prostitution".

Sitting with Justice Clifton Hoeben and Justice Richard White, she also disagreed with the original sentencing judge's finding that the offences were "towards the lower range".

"The offences are all objectively serious examples of the offence of child prostitution," Justice Adams said.

She ordered Darwich be re-sentenced to a total of five years in jail, with a non-parole period of three years.

Darwich pleaded not guilty to all five counts but was convicted by a jury in August 2017.

The children were pimped to him by two women who targeted vulnerable runaways or those in care of community services.

One of the girls was 12 when she met him at a hotel. She shut her eyes and put a pillow over her face when he tried to kiss her.

"It made me feel sick and I was crying," she told a court.

The Crown, meanwhile, lost its appeal in the case of another man found guilty on two counts of being a client of child prostitutes as part of the same ring.

Elia Toma was sentenced to one year and eight months in November 2017, to be served by way of an intensive correction order.

Justice White agreed with prosecutors the punishment was "manifestly inadequate" and jail was warranted.

However, he did not believe it was appropriate to impose a new sentence, noting the time Toma had spent in custody, the "extraordinary delays in the charges coming on for trial" and his onerous bail conditions.

"I also have regard to the disruption that re-sentencing Mr Toma to a custodial sentence would cause to his rehabilitation," Justice White said.