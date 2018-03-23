Child porn stash revealed to dad in court

The father of a NSW man facing a lengthy jail term over a "depraved" stash of nearly 200,000 child pornography images and videos has learned of his son's offending in court.

Brad Henry Evans, 50, kept his head down in the dock of the NSW District Court on Friday as details of his collection were aired during a sentence hearing.

His lawyer, Sionea Breust, said Evans' father was present in the gallery to offer support.

"He remains somewhat still in the dark about these events," she told the court.

"Mostly it will come to light today in sentencing."

The father and son made almost no eye contact as prosecutor Stephanie Gaussen explained Evans collected 190,000 images and videos over a period of six years before he was charged in 2016.

"It is my submission that much of the material is significantly depraved," Ms Gaussen said.

"It involves physical harm and cruelty."

The fact Evans hadn't told his family about his case demonstrated he wasn't taking responsibility, Ms Gaussen argued.

"There's very little demonstrated remorse in this matter."

The court was told Evans "actively contributed" to the child exploitation market because the material was being uploaded on a file-sharing platform and his computer was "almost always turned on".

Ms Breust asked Judge Peter Zahra to take into account Evans's mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and her health had deteriorated in recent weeks.

A report from a community corrections officer stated Evans had a low to medium risk of reoffending.

However, Judge Zahra found that conclusion "totally incongruous" given a psychological report contained "a number of disturbing observations".

He considered the offending to be in the most serious category and said child pornography crimes caused significant harm to victims.

"It's not simply a matter of viewing the material, it's that material is propagated so people can view it," he said.

Evans didn't see the material as real, Judge Zahra noted, therefore had no insight into his offending. The sentence was reserved until April 19.