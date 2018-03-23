NSW dad pleads not guilty to drugs charges

A NSW father accused of growing a commercial quantity of cannabis has pleaded not guilty, saying he was doing it to help his sick daughters.

Stephen Alan Taylor faced Penrith Local Court on Friday charged with cultivating and possessing the prohibited drug.

In a statement issued outside court, Taylor denied the offences on the grounds of "medical necessity".

He said he had been growing 107 plants to juice for his two daughters, Morgan and Ariel, both of whom have gastrointestinal disorders.

Taylor claims the juice had "zero" side effects but "massive benefits".

"I felt I had no choice but to do what I did and that it was done out of absolute medical necessity," he said.

"As such, I believe I have protection under the law which allows for such circumstances and that I have therefore committed no crime."

Taylor was arrested at his Blue Mountains home in December 2017 and remains on bail.

His case is scheduled to return to the same court on April 11.