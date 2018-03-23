News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Man charged with infecting woman with HIV and bestiality

AAP

A Sydney man is behind bars after he was accused of knowingly infecting a woman with HIV and bestiality.

Frank Xavier Navarro was arrested at a business in Rozelle on Thursday, allegedly carrying illegal drugs and ammunition in his backpack.

The 53-year-old was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent, bestiality and possessing ammunition without a licence or permit.

He did not apply for bail, which was formally refused, at Newtown Local Court on Friday.

The case is set to return to court on May 22.

