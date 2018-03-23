Consumer watchdog sets sight on quad bikes

Australia's consumer watchdog has proposed a minimum safety standard for quad bikes in a bid to reduce the national death toll.

A safety star rating system and crush protection device have been proposed as part of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) plan to improve the safety of quad bikes, which have been associated with a rising number of deaths and injuries.

Quad bike accidents result in an average 16 deaths in Australia every year, while six people per day enter emergency departments from accidents, according to the ACCC.

The commission has invited public submissions on its proposal as it prepares to make a final recommendation to the government later this year.

"A mandatory safety standard...is the best option to save lives and make quad bikes safer for everyone," ACCC Commissioner Mick Keogh said in a statement on Thursday.

The ACCC's call for change follows consultations with quad bike manufacturers, farmers, academics, hospitals and health professionals.

The plan includes adoption of the US standard and a minimum performance test for dynamic handling, stability and mechanical suspension, and a requirement that all wheels can rotate at different speeds.

The watchdog has become the latest regulatory body to voice its concerns over quad bike safety, following numerous inquests into quad bike deaths.

In NSW, the justice department rejected a recommendation by the Ombudsman in October last year to prohibit children under 16 from riding quad bikes despite the bikes claiming the lives of 10 children in a decade.

The move comes after a Tasmanian coroner investigating a quad bike fatality handed down findings in August that called for licensing of quad bike drivers, training and mandatory helmets.

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons and the National Farmers Federation also have previously called for a summit into the safety of quad bikes.

Quad bikes are one of the leading causes of death and injury on Australian farms, according to the ACCC.