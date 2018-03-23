NSW mum jailed over death of 12yo daughter

It was the moment a battered woman could have saved her 12-year-old daughter who was close to death after being savagely beaten by her partner.

The child's stepfather had left their NSW Hunter region home after the beating to drive to the local bottle shop three kilometres away, giving the woman a chance to either call an ambulance or take her seriously injured daughter to hospital.

She did nothing and the girl was found dead in her bed next morning, Supreme Court Justice Peter Hamill said in Newcastle on Friday.

The judge said the little girl's bruised and battered body had simply given up after years of abuse.

Sentencing the mother on Friday, he said she'd failed in her duty of care to protect her daughter in a case he described as one of gross criminal negligence.

The mother's failure to get her daughter away from her abusive partner, her failure to provide a safe environment for the girl to grow up in and her failure to seek medical help for the girl during the four years she was beaten and tortured had been a "substantial cause" of her death.

The judge said it was clear the mother had suffered from "battered wife syndrome" but her lack of action to save her daughter was "bewildering".

While the mother had suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and severe depression during the time her partner was regularly beating her and her daughter, a message had to be given that her conduct could not be tolerated, Justice Hamill said when sentencing her to four years' jail with an 18-month non-parole period.

He said the mother had felt increasingly "powerless, hopeless and helpless" during the years she was with her abusive partner who treated her like a slave and had sex with her whenever he wanted because she was so terrified.

The woman's partner had also forced her to have an abortion and given her HIV. Despite this, her "gross and sustained neglect" of her daughter "had contributed to or caused the death of an innocent child".

The girl, whose beatings included being suspended from a beam by her hands and whipped, was found dead in September 2015.

She was buried on what would have been her 13th birthday.

The mother, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been due to stand trial last week for manslaughter before deciding to plead guilty.

Her partner, 33, was jailed for a minimum 28 years after pleading guilty to murdering his stepdaughter.

The couple met in 2007 and the mother was abused from 2011.

The stepfather also began to assault the woman's two daughters in late 2011 and the violence escalated against the older girl when the family moved to a new home in 2014.

The mother would give the girls painkillers and apply antiseptic cream to the wounds. They were never taken to a hospital and regularly kept out of school to allow their injuries to heal.

Two days before the older girl was found dead by her mother she had staggered into the kitchen after being brutally beaten by her stepfather.

The mother saw how the girl was dazed and struggling to walk and whispered to her: ''Are you OK?". The girl replied, "No mum."

The mother warned her partner he was going to kill the girl before he took his stepdaughter back to her bedroom, tied her up again and beat her again.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.