Rail tunnel to link Sydney CBD to west

Sydneysiders will be able to travel between the CBD and the western hub of Parramatta in 20 minutes using an underground train tunnel to be completed in the coming decade.

The Berejiklian government on Friday revealed its plans to construct a 25 kilometre-long tunnel as part of its Sydney Metro West project, which it says will improve capacity on the network, though its cost or schedule won't be known for some time.

Houses will have to be acquired by the government to build the tunnel.

The project will support livability and employment opportunities in Sydney's west, Premier Gladys Berejikilian told reporters in the area on Friday.

"It means being able to access local jobs in a very short amount of time," she said at Westmead, one of the suburbs set to get a new underground station as part of the project.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the tunnel is simply a "must build", given an existing suburban train to the area won't be able to fit any more people by 2031, even as the population grows.

The project will also pave the way for an east-west link connecting the Sydney CBD to the future western airport at Badgerys Creek, he said.

It's too early to tell how much the project will cost, or when it will be finished, Mr Constance said.

But he noted that the first part of the new Sydney Metro network in the North West - due to open next year - has cost $8.3 billion and been seven years in the making.

"That's the sort of time-frame you need to work through," he said.

Sydney Business Chamber welcomed Friday's announcement, saying it's been a long time coming.

"It is the best opportunity to achieve the vision of a strong Central City at Parramatta that will drive new economic activity across the region and between the two centres," executive director Patricia Forsythe said in a statement.