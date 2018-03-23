Woman unhurt as shots fired at Sydney home

A man has fired several shots at a Sydney home while a woman was inside in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

Police were called to the Cambridge Park home in Sydney's west about 9.15pm on Thursday where a woman told them a man had got out of a vehicle and fired several shots before fleeing. She was unhurt in the incident.

Fragments of bullets and bullet holes were found. A short time later, police received a report of a vehicle fire on Oakland Parade, Werrington Downs. It's unclear if the two incidents are linked but police believe the shooting was targeted.