'Justice is served' to killer NSW dad: son

A NSW teenager whose alcoholic father was jailed for savagely murdering his mother in a drunken rage before heading to the bottle shop, says Australia needs to step up and end domestic violence.

A man is to be sentenced in Sydney for murdering his former partner and beating their son.

Stephen James Boyd pleaded guilty last August to killing childcare worker Tina Kontozis in her southern Sydney home and bashing his son Daniel Boyd unconscious with a bat as he tried to save his mum in April 2016.

Justice Julia Lonergan on Friday sentenced the 53-year-old to a maximum 33 years behind bars with a non-parole period of 25 years and six months for his "brutal, prolonged and vicious attack".

Speaking outside the NSW Supreme Court, Daniel said he was happy with the punishment, which closes a long and emotional journey for his family.

"I believe justice has been served," the 19-year-old said on Friday.

"Domestic violence must not be tolerated at any level and we must as a community do everything we can to stop it."

Dozens of tearful supporters wore white ribbons and hugged each other in the packed courtroom after the sentence was handed down, while Boyd slumped in the dock and showed little emotion.

Boyd had been on an apprehended violence order when he beat the defenceless 51-year-old woman with a wooden bat and stabbed her repeatedly, Justice Lonergan said.

After killing Ms Kontozis, Boyd washed his hands and drove to a liquor store where he bought alcohol, the court heard.

During the sentence hearing last December - almost 20 months after Daniel found his bloodied mother dead on the floor of their Bundeena home - he labelled his father an "evil narcissist" who was never a role model.

"I have had an ongoing fear of him since I was in my early teens. It was always mum and I," Daniel had said.

"Rest in peace, mum. I love you and miss you, you will forever be in my heart."

The teenager had to leave the courtroom as Justice Lonergan detailed the "terrible damage" Boyd inflicted on his mother over 30 minutes, which included horrific blunt head injuries and multiple deep stab wounds to her face, chest and back.

Justice Lonergan criticised the "despicable" letter Boyd wrote from prison to the grieving family "to shift blame in that appalling fashion" to police for intervening in what he called "family arguments".

The judge also said Ms Kontozis's mother Helen, with whom her grandson Daniel now lives, had lost her only daughter, stating a mother should never have to bury her child.

Justice Lonergan gave Boyd a 10 per cent sentence discount for pleading guilty on the eve of the trial, but said he showed little remorse and had few prospects for rehabilitation.

She said the community should be ashamed of the domestic violence rates plaguing the nation.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.