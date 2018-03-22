Man charged over public toilet videos

Police have charged a 44-year-old man who allegedly filmed people using public toilets in northern NSW.

The man was spotted allegedly peering over the top of a toilet stall wall at another man using a public toilet in Lismore on March 8.

Police were called and they found the man with a mobile phone allegedly containing multiple videos and photographs of people in public toilets.

The man was subsequently arrested at a home in Corndale on Thursday and charged with committing acts of indecency and filming people in private.

He was refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court on Friday.