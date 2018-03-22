Sydney Royal Easter Show hits town

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to roll up to the Sydney Showgrounds for 12 days of Royal Easter Show fun and entertainment.

Gates officially open at 9am on Friday March 23, but the star attraction this year is expected to be the night Spectacular that kicks off each day at 7.50pm.

Sydney Royal Easter Show ringmaster Michael Keen was last year still with the circus that the film The Greatest Showman - starring Hugh Jackman, is based on.

But the American Barnum and Bailey Circus closed last year, citing financial woes and a lack of interest from audiences in heading out for the experience of live entertainment.

"Kids have iPads now so it is very hard to take them to a live show," Mr Keen told AAP.

"It's about appreciating the depth, distances and speeds of things (in real life) and you're very disassociated sitting in front of a computer screen".

Mr Keen will be commanding an audience, as seven members of Australia's most famous circus family - the Ashtons - perform death-defying acts on a flying trapeze and a gigantic double hamster wheel.

Circus performer Jordan Ashton says his father Joseph will be running around the outside about eight metres high as his brother, mother, aunt and 12-year-old cousin also push the limits of human ability during the night show.

"It's crazy! But our family has been doing it for 160 years in Australia and we practice every day, so we're ready," he said.

New this year is the street parade, Farms of the Future exhibit and Big Bush BBQ, alongside traditional favourites such as the agriculture exhibits, amusement rides and farmyard animals.

NSW sheep farmer Joseph O'Loghlon says he will be taking home a Monster showbag for his three-year-old son who could not make the long trip all the way from Deniliquin, near the NSW and Victoria border.

About 780,000 people are estimated to attend The Sydney Royal Easter Show when it opens on March 23 and closes 12 days later on April 4.