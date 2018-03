THE 2018 SYDNEY ROYAL EASTER SHOW IN NUMBERS:

- 780,000 visitors expected

- 12,000 livestock

- 50,000 items of local fruit, vegetables, and grains in the district exhibits

- 7000 exhibitors

- 20,000 awards

- 1000 trophies and prizes

- 265 Perpetual Trophies awarded

- $0 entry fee for children under three years of age.