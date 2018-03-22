Australian a step closer to sainthood

For almost 100 years, an Australian order of nuns has prayed for its co-founder Eileen O'Connor to be made a saint and it seems their wish may be closer to being granted.

Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher has begun a formal process for the beatification of Ms O'Connor, the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney confirmed in a statement on Thursday, an important step towards canonisation.

Ms O'Connor founded the religious order Our Lady's Nurses of the Poor - also known as the 'Brown Nuns' because of their distinctive brown cloaks and bonnets - with priest Father Edward McGrath, while living in the inner-city Sydney suburb of Waterloo in 1913.

The order was committed to caring for the sick and dying poor in their homes, inspired by Ms O'Connor's own family's financial struggles after her father's death.

Born in Victoria's Richmond in 1892, Ms O'Connor was the eldest of four children to Irish-born parents, and moved to Sydney with her family aged 10.

While not actually a nun herself, Ms O'Connor contributed to the order's work, despite experiencing constant nerve pain after suffering a break in her spine at age three.

She died aged 28 in 1921.

Sister Margaret Mary Birgin, one of 11 religious sisters currently serving in the order, says they have been praying for sainthood for Ms O'Connor since then.

"We welcome this joyful news with great gratitude to God," she said in a statement.

Rome-based priest Father Anthony Robbie has been appointed postulator - the person who guides the cause for beatification or canonisation through the Church's rigorous processes for recognising a saint - for Ms O'Connor.

The Catholic Church posthumously confers beatification, and later sainthood, on people considered so holy during their lives that they are now believed to be with God and can intercede with him to perform miracles.

Mary Mackillop became Australia's first saint in 2010.