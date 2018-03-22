Long wait on cards for Tathra fire victims

While Tathra residents whose homes were reduced to ash and rubble in a bushfire may be living in temporary accommodation for the next 18 months, they say the NSW seaside town is open for business.

Residents of bushfire ravaged NSW coastal town Tathra are grateful for efforts made by firefighters.

Efforts are underway to welcome Easter tourists and rebuild the local economy of the south coast hamlet where residents are still reeling from the loss of 100 houses, caravans and cabins in Sunday's fire.

Recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson praised the community for its tolerance of officials, who have declared the town safe and open for business.

But the former chief officer of Victoria's CFA says residents will be displaced for some time.

"We are not talking months. Generally, this is 12-18 months process at best," he told the ABC on Thursday.

"There will be some frustrations.

"We will see what we can do to fast-track (the rebuilding) and remove the red tape to make sure the needs of affected people are our foremost priority at all times."

A recovery centre opened at the Bega Civic Centre on Thursday to help victims with a range of services including disaster welfare, insurance, providing access to counsellors, shire planning and Legal Aid.

Mr Ferguson says other immediate priorities include supporting the town's businesses, planning the massive clean-up required, and ensuring the health and well-being of residents.

Some 166 people have been rehoused in temporary accommodation by Family and Community Services.

Hundreds more are staying with friends and family awaiting permission to return to their homes.

At latest count, 65 homes were destroyed along with 35 cabins and caravans.

A further 48 houses were damaged, while 810 were saved or untouched by the blaze.

The removal of asbestos in affected homes is expected to begin on Thursday and extend into next week.

The remainder of the clean up in the town could take until the end of April.