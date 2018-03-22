'Enjoy that': 21 years for car park killer

Tensions were high between the families of a slain father-of-two and the man handed a 21-year jail term for murdering him, with riot squad police separating them in a Sydney courtroom.

Diego Carbone has been sentenced to 28 years in jail for murdering Bradley Dillon over a $2000 debt.

Diego Carbone was addicted to ice in August 2014 when he lured 25-year-old Bradley Dillon into an underground car park in Leichhardt and shot him multiple times over a $2000 debt.

The 26-year-old gave a thumbs up to his sobbing family after he was sentenced to 28 years behind bars, to be eligible for parole in 2036, while relatives of Mr Dillon cried and cheered.

"Enjoy that you f***ing dog," one supporter of Mr Dillion who had a woman weeping in his arms told Carbone as he was led away by a guard.

Several riot police were present in the packed NSW Supreme Court to control family members of both men on Thursday.

Mr Dillon's sister Cassie broke down as Acting Justice Jane Mathews described the drug user's premeditated attack on her unarmed and "entirely innocent" brother.

"Mr Dillon was shot from behind when he was attempting to run away," Justice Mathews said.

"It was a brutal and completely unnecessary killing."

The court had previously heard Mr Dillon had been chasing repayment of money his sister lent to an ex-boyfriend who was a member of the Saint Michael Fight Club.

Carbone was previously a member of the boxing and martial arts club.

His cousin, kickboxer Antonio Bagnato, fled the country soon after the killing and is alleged to have carried it out with Carbone.

Bagnato is on death row in Thailand after being found guilty of murdering Sydney underworld figure and Hells Angels bikie Wayne Schneider in a villa, south of Bangkok, in November 2015.

Carbone twice tried to follow him to southeast Asia in the days after the killing but was arrested by police at Sydney International Airport a few weeks later.

Nearby witnesses had heard arguing and gunshots before Mr Dillon staggered out onto the road and collapsed on August 11.

Nadine Dillon told Carbone's sentence hearing her "heart and soul" were ripped out by the senseless murder of her partner, while the victim's mother described the crime as spineless and cowardly.

Justice Mathews acknowledged the jail term would seem "totally inadequate" to Mr Dillon's family.

"You have lost a much-loved young man who was central to your lives," she said.

"No sentence could ever compensate you for your loss."

Justice Mathews said the murder was "clearly premeditated" as Carbone had bought a mobile phone the day of Mr Dillon's death to arrange the meeting.

Carbone was found guilty last October and has refused to answer any questions about the killing, but Justice Mathews said he had reasonably good chances of rehabilitation if he got his depression and drug habit under control.