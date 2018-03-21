Woman shot by police in 'zombie' state

A young woman was like a "zombie" when she brandished a knife near a Sydney fast-food restaurant before being shot dead by police, an inquest has heard.

In the Glebe Coroner's Court on Wednesday, witness Robert Duncan told the court Courtney Topic had her head down and looked like a "zombie".

"She was there, but she didn't look like she was actually there," he said.

"It was like she was possessed."

The inquest is looking into the death of Ms Topic who was shot by a police officer near the Hungry Jack's car park at West Hoxton in February 2015.

The court has heard that Ms Topic had probably been experiencing an untreated psychosis for a sustained period of time and likely suffered undiagnosed schizophrenia.

Officers tried to subdue the 22-year-old - who was holding a "large carving knife" according to triple zero calls - with pepper spray and a Taser before shooting her in the chest.

Mr Duncan, who pulled his car over to watch the "30 second" incident, said Ms Topic made up to ten lunges at police with the knife before the shooting.

He said Ms Topic was "stumbling, off balance", and walking like she was drunk.

"I remember her walking up and as she got closer just erratically swinging," he said.

While truck driver Michael Markadonatos, whose eye was caught by the glint of the blade as he drove past, said Ms Topic's final "slashes" were her most aggressive "attack" on police as they attempted to "corral" the young woman.

"They fired the Taser and then she ran back towards the road ... Officers tried to calm her down, then she made the lunges, then she died," he said.

"She was angry. They were doing everything they could to calm her down."

Senior Constable Stephen McEvoy heard multiple priority "two beep" radio calls requesting urgent police help after Ms Topic was spotted with the knife.

But he said he did not remember if any of the calls communicated that Ms Topic could have been suffering from mental health issues.

In the end it didn't matter, despite his Mental Health Intervention Team training, the veteran officer arrived too late to help.

Ms Topic was shot dead seconds after he arrived at the incident.

The senior constable, with more then 25 years experience, fell silent and had to leave the court soon after he began describing the shooting.

The court heard he had suffered significant mental health issues stemming from the shooting.

The inquest continues.