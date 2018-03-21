Locals thankful for all firies in Tathra

There might be a spat between volunteer and professional firefighters brewing in NSW but on the streets of Tathra locals are just glad crews put their lives on the line to try and save their homes.

The main street into the NSW south coast town is lined with chalkboards and hand-painted posters thanking both Rural Fire Service volunteers and Fire and Rescue professionals.

One of the posters was made by eight-year-old Copper Connelly who lives on Wildlife Drive where numerous properties were incinerated.

But his home remains standing thanks to the firies he calls "heroes".

Across town, the sentiment is the same.

"The only reason we've still got so much is because people dug in and pulled through," one resident told AAP on Wednesday shortly after being allowed back into Tathra.

Two separate inquiries have been launched into Sunday's blaze that destroyed 65 homes and 35 caravans and cabins. A further 48 houses were damaged while 810 were saved.

Residents are worried about the lack of mobile phone reception meaning many didn't receive emergency warning texts. Others say there should have been more hazard reduction burning in the dense national park around the town.

But the inquiry headed by ex-AFP boss Mick Keelty will focus on the call-taking and dispatch arrangements of the RFS and FRNSW amid union suggestions the two organisations are involved in an "ongoing turf war" that's "dysfunctional and dangerous".

The RFS declined assistance from the nearby Fire and Rescue brigade on Sunday because their urban tanker would have struggled in the hilly terrain.

"But when a wildfire is racing toward your town you want that type of tanker on the streets defending houses," one resident told AAP on Wednesday.

The resident said it sounded like a "cop out" when RFS leaders said the tanker wasn't suited to the job. Particularly given the fire was destroying homes in an urban area.

"Whoever is calling the shots - and I don't know who that is - I think they made the wrong choice," he said.

But the resident - like all those who spoke with AAP - knows Tathra has the firefighters to thank for the fact no one was killed.

"It's a bit unfair what some are saying," another resident declared.

"The local firies only have small tankers ... I think everyone is emotional right now.

"These people followed through. There were no fatalities because of what they did."

Former prime minister and RFS volunteer Tony Abbott denies there's a turf war between firies.

"I fear the union has seen an opportunity here because they're always seeking to see the paid unionised staff do more and the volunteer non-unionised staff do less," he told 2GB radio.

"(But) on the fire grounds I've been on there's been perfectly happy cooperation and comradeship."