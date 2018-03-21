Uncertain wait for Tathra 'asbestos' homes

Locals who lost their homes in the Tathra bushfire face a lengthy wait in temporary accommodation before they are able to return to their razed properties.

Many of the roadblocks surrounding the surfside village were pushed back on Wednesday leaving about half of the town inaccessible.

About 40 streets are now open to residents.

But homes that have been destroyed or damaged remain off-limits amid concerns of hazardous asbestos and crumbling structures.

Rural Fire Service spokesman Matt Reeves said crews had examined the worst-hit properties and if suspected asbestos was found the sites were taped off pending full laboratory tests.

"If forensic tests confirm the presence of asbestos the properties will eventually be handed over to people through the council who will work with the Environmental Protection Agency," he told AAP on Wednesday.

Mr Reeves said the clean-up and return of contaminated properties would likely be handled case-by-case with landholders liaising with authorities.

Dozens of homes that were destroyed or damaged have asbestos warnings signs fixed to their fences.

Hazardous material crews are moving through the town dousing potentially dangerous rubble with a pink glue-like substance to help prevent asbestos fibres being stirred up by wind or future clearing work.

Many of the now homeless Tathra residents are staying with friends or family in nearby Bega while others, like Don Tetley, have already started moving on.

"A friend of mine had a place that just opened up in Tathra and he gave me a call asking if I want it," he told AAP on Tuesday.

"I said of course. I can't exactly go home."

Another resident, whose sons have disabilities, activated an "urgent respite package" which allowed him to relocate to nearby Tura Beach while waiting for his street to be reopened.

The NSW Department of Family and Community Services, along with numerous other charities, has maintained a constant presence in the Bega evacuation centre attempting to find accommodation for people.

Joanne Coulton, who runs holiday accomodation Esther Lodge, says she'll open her units to displaced locals once she's allowed to return to Tathra.

"I've got bookings for Easter but I'm in two minds," she told AAP on Wednesday.

"I'll offer them to local people first and, if they want it, they'll have first preference.

"When you get a small community like this you have to stick together."