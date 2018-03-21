Brazilian in court over 'coke importation'

A Brazilian woman who allegedly attempted to import four kilograms of cocaine into Sydney by hiding it in her suitcase lining has faced court.

Liliane Da Silva, 31, arrived on a flight from Chile on Tuesday morning and was arrested after Australian Border Force officers became suspicious of the weight of her bag once it was emptied.

A white powder found in the lining of her luggage tested positive for cocaine and a drug detection dog also reacted to the luggage.

Da Silva appeared in Central Local Court on Wednesday afternoon, charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

Her matter was adjourned until May 23.

Da Silva faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if found guilty.

ABF Superintendent Traveller Phillip Anderson said his officers were "extremely well trained" and used a range of tools to detect drugs.