Men in wheely big trouble over NSW bikes

Three thieves, alleged to have pedalled away with nearly 80 bicycles, have been caught in an undercover Sydney operation.

The three men, all aged in their 30s, were charged after NSW Police raided a Lurnea home on Tuesday seizing three motorbikes and three push bikes.

About 75 bicycles are still missing - most taken from storage cages in residential car parks in central Sydney - in what detectives say was "organised theft".

Two men, aged 34 and 35, were refused bail to appear in court on Wednesday while a 39-year-old man was granted conditional bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on April 11.

Two of the stolen bicycles were worth more than $6000 each.