A man and a woman are in hospital with gunshot wounds and a second man is in police custody after an incident in Sydney's west.

A 47-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were found injured inside a Bidwill home near Mt Druitt about 7.30pm on Tuesday, police say.

The pair were taken to Westmead Hospital, where they are reported to be in a serious but stable condition, while a man was arrested shortly after the shooting.