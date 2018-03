A young motorcycle rider has died of the injuries he suffered in a crash at Warilla, on the NSW coast.

The 19-year-old man was on his motorbike when he collided with a minivan on Lake Entrance Road on Monday night.

He suffered critical injuries and was airlfited to St George Hospital, where he later died.

The 44-year-old woman driving the minivan was not injured. A report will be prepared for the coroner.