Tathra's fortunate residents move home

With hundreds of people returning to their homes and hundreds more with only smouldering ruins to return to, the NSW coastal town of Tathra is split by disaster.

But despite the hardship, it's a community united in its desire to recover.

The first residents were able to return to their homes on Tuesday night after authorities declared about 20 streets safe and the bushfire under control.

Among them was Eamonn Martin, who said his heart went out to his neighbours who had lost their houses to fires started by "indiscriminate" ember attacks.

"It'll take a generation for Tathra to recover," he told AAP after returning home on Tuesday.

"They'll be talking about the 2018 fire for years."

"It's a small town, people will pull together," his wife Yvonne added.

"We'll open our home to the people up the road. It's just us two and the dog here anyway."

But many more residents were denied access to their undamaged homes with downed power lines, emergency vehicles, asbestos and fallen trees cited as potential hazards in the wake of the fire.

Those who have it worst are the hundreds of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the rapid moving bushfire. Their properties have been taped off while asbestos contamination testing is underway.

It could be days or even a week before they're granted access to the gutted structures and months or years to rebuild.

At final count, more than 100 houses, caravans and cabins had been destroyed or damaged by the bushfire which tore through the town on Sunday.

Most are forced to rely on friends or family for accommodation.

The Bega Valley Shire Council's Mayoral Appeal has been launched to collect money for those left homeless by the blaze.

More streets are expected to be cleared and opened to residents on Wednesday while emergency services remain on scene for support and clean-up.