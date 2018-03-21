100s in emergency exercise at ANZ Stadium

Sydney's largest stadium will be turned into a disaster zone for a training exercise for the city's emergency services.

Hundreds of paramedics, police, firefighters and transport workers will take part in the staged mass casualty incident and evacuation at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday.

Almost 200 university students have volunteered to act dead or injured to test the emergency response at a major public venue.

"Emergency response exercises are a great way to ensure our emergency response capabilities are flexible and robust, and that we are continuing to provide the best possible service and level of care to the community," NSW Ambulance deputy commissioner David Dutton said in a statement.

People living or working in the area shouldn't be alarmed by the activity, he said.

More than 200,000 people passed through the turnstiles of the former Olympic stadium last week to see pop star Ed Sheeran perform.