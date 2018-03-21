Sentence hearing for Canadian drug mule

One of three Canadian drug mules who tried to smuggle an estimated $21 million worth of cocaine into Australia is due to face a sentencing hearing in Sydney.

Melina Roberce in February pleaded guilty on the eve of her trial to "joint commission, import commercial quantity of border controlled drug" in relation to the record narcotics haul found on board a luxury cruise ship that docked in Sydney in August 2016.

Her accomplice, Isabelle Lagace, in November was sentenced to at least four and a half years in jail after admitting she tried to smuggle 30 kilograms of cocaine to clear a $20,000 debt.

Andre Tamine has also pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced later this year.

Roberce is expected to face Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Wednesday.