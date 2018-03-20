Heavy rain set to drench parts of NSW

As one NSW coastal community deals with the aftermath of a savage bushfire, other residents living further north are being told to brace for heavy rains and possible flash flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Newcastle, the Central Coast and Port Stephens areas with very intense bursts of rain expected from early Wednesday.

"This could be enough to cause road and riverine flooding and to create dangerous conditions around stormwater drains, along with slippery roads," bureau state manager Ann Farrell said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wet conditions are forecast along the NSW coast from Taree to Wollongong.

Up to 200 millimetres of rain - possibly more in some areas - is expected throughout the day. Sydney and the Blue Mountains are likely to be spared the worst of it.

NSW SES commissioner Mark Smethurst is urging people to prepare early by cleaning their gutters and downpipes.

"Once severe weather starts, delay non-essential travel, bring pets indoors, park your car under cover and, most importantly, do not drive in floodwater," he said in a statement.

Drivers are also being warned to slow down in the wet or pull over if it's safe to do so.

"In heavy weather, visibility can be poor, so it is important for cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists to wear bright and reflective clothing," NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

The imminent drenching will come just days after parts of the state and Sydney endured record-breaking heat.

Campbelltown posted its hottest March day on record on Sunday with 39.7C while Badgerys Creek equalled its highest maximum temperature of 40C in the first month of autumn.

Moruya (38.9C), Ulladulla (38C), Bellambi (37.5C), Merimbula (38.1C) and Albion Park (39.5C) on the NSW south coast also set new maximum temperature records for March.

The heavy rain isn't expected to reach as far south as Tathra which was left devastated on Sunday after a ferocious fire tore through the picturesque seaside town, destroying dozens of homes.