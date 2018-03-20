Old beacon sparks false NSW rescue mission

A rescue helicopter despatched after an emergency beacon went off in NSW ended up finding the device stashed inside a boat parked in a rural backyard almost 200 kilometres from the ocean.

The old locator beacon had set itself off prompting a frantic - but unnecessary - inland search.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter spent an hour looking for the beacon between Singleton and Quirindi on Tuesday morning after its signal was picked up by a plane.

As the helicopter approached Murrurundi, the signal strengthened, leading rescuers to a backyard where they found the device inside a boat.

It was an older model which had set itself off, Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesman Barry Walton told AAP.

"These old beacons sometimes do go leg up," he said.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is called to two such "false" incidents each year on average.

Mr Walton urged anyone with an emergency beacon to check its use-by date. Those past their prime should be disposed of properly.

"(Otherwise) there's a whole range of bodies who get involved to find there's no one in danger," he said.

"You can't take these things lightly."

The mission was not entirely wasted, with the chopper serendipitously tasked with another job as it made its way back to its Belmont base on Tuesday - taking a 67-year-old man from Murrurundi Hospital to John Hunter Hospital after a suspected stroke.