NSW cop filmed sex to brag to mates

A NSW police officer said "do what you want" when her colleague asked if he could film them having sex, a Sydney court has been told.

Policeman Timothy Patterson denies secretly filming a colleague while they were having sex (file).

Giving evidence in the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, Timothy Michael Patterson said the woman had consented to him filming them having sex at a Sydney hotel in July 2017.

But he said she didn't know he was posting the videos to a Snapchat group - which he did to boast to his mates.

Patterson said he asked if the woman minded if he filmed them and she replied: "Yeah, I don't care. Do what you want."

The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty to three counts of filming the woman in a private act without her consent for the purposes of sexual gratification and of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

Patterson described the encounter as "exciting" saying he wanted to make the video for them both.

But prosecutor Mardi Cartwright suggested he had covertly filmed his colleague for the sexual gratification of himself and other male police officers who were members of a Snapchat group called "No Snitches".

The now-suspended senior constable said the purpose was not sexual gratification but to boast to his mates.

"As juvenile as it was (I did it to) boast to the guys I was having sex and they weren't," he said.

He uploaded three videos to Snapchat - one of which showed the woman being "slapped on the bottom a number of times" - while the couple were having sex and without her knowledge.

He said he attempted to film only from the "neck down" to protect the woman's identity

But some Snapchat group members testified they saw her face in the videos.

The case continues.