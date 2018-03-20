News

RFS details extreme NSW fire terrain

AAP /

RURAL FIRE SERVICE DECLINES HELP FROM FIRE & RESCUE NSW UNITS DUE TO TERRAIN:

Sunday, March 18

* Bushfire burning in remote and rugged bushland on the northern side of the Bega River. RFS says access to many properties is extremely difficult and only possible by trails.

* 12.28pm-12.34pm Tathra residents make 17 calls to triple-zero.

* 12:34pm - RFS declines FRNSW offer to assist local volunteers with a pumper and hazardous-materials vehicle. RFS says the vehicle would not be able to access the area because of the terrain and the pumper isn't suitable for off-road areas and doesn't have the safety equipment for remote bushland.

* 12.43pm - Local RFS crews on scene fighting the fire heading towards Tathra.

* 12:34pm- 12:58pm another 36 calls made to triple-zero from Tathra.

* 12:58pm - FRNSW offer more assistance to RFS but is declined for second time.

* 1.59pm - RFS tweets Watch and Act alert for fire at Northview Close, Bega which is burning close to homes.

* 2.08pm - RFS tweets Watch and Act alert for fire at Tarraganda Lane, Bega.

* About 3.40pm to 3.50pm - first emergency text message is sent to Tathra locals.

* 3.40pm - When fire jumps Bega River and escalated, assistance requested and provided by FRNSW, as well as further NSW RFS brigades.

* 3.53pm - RFS tweets Emergency Warning for Swamp fire (Bega) impacting on homes on edges of Tathra. "Seek shelter as the fire arrives to protect yourself from the heat of the fire."

* 3.59pm - RFS tweets "Fire impacting on #Tathra. Seek shelter. It is too late to leave."

