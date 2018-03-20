Syd galleries and gyms 'should open later'

Sydney's nightlife could be enhanced by having art galleries, museums, gyms and pools open later, say experts who argue it's not all about lockout laws and liquor.

Extending the opening hours of key public institutions and sporting facilities are just some of the suggestions put forward by the Committee for Sydney, which wants to ensure the city is always lively.

The independent think tank, which led a nearly year-long commission into Sydney a 24-hour city, has also recommended the NSW government develop a nightlife economy strategy overseen by a minister or night-time mayor.

Commission co-chair Peter Collins says creating a 24-hour economy is about more than just licensing or entertainment.

It's about creating a city where activities like going to the gym are as normal at 10pm as they are at 10am, Mr Collins said on Tuesday.

"Greater Sydney is losing out economically and financially by having an underperforming night-time economy," Mr Collins said in a statement.

The report said the commission's objective was to look beyond the recent discussion on the merits of Sydney's lockout laws.

"While we do not discount the importance of the debate over the lockout laws our aim has been to examine some of the wider potential."

The think tank - made up of private, public and civic sector organisations - also wants Transport for NSW to consider expanding public transport at night to entertainment precincts.

Other recommendations include extending late-shopping to Friday and Saturday in major urban centres and reviewing the opening hours for a raft of services.